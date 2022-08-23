Report shares fresh Watford stance on Joao Pedro as Newcastle United talks intensify

Watford are insisting that Newcastle United pay the £30million price tag for Joao Pedro, with talks strengthening as we enter the final seven days of the transfer window, as per Daily Mail.

Pedro, 20, is already off the mark in the Championship, scoring once in his first four outings. The young Brazilian striker has contributed to 19 goals in all competitions for Watford since joining them in January 2020.

The exciting striker has been linked with a move away for a while now and it appears Newcastle United is his most likely destination. It was revealed earlier this week that a deal could be done this week, but there appears to still be a lot of negotiating to do.

The most recent update has suggested that talks are intensifying and the Hornets are holding out on their £30million asking price, with the Magpies’ most recent offer sitting around £25million.

Panic purchases…

If Watford lose Pedro they will have lost two of their main three attackers this summer. Sarr has also been linked with a move away, but that now doesn’t look as likely after his move to Aston Villa collapsed.

Rob Edwards will need reinforcements in this area and with just seven days left of the window, time is really not on their side. If Pedro does depart then clubs will know how desperate Watford are for a striker and this will likely make it even more challenging to find a suitable replacement.

Watford have started strongly and the Hornets must ensure their form remains at a high level despite the speculation surrounding some of their key players.

Edwards and his recruitment team will surely have some names linked up in the event that Pedro does leave, but again, time is of the essence.

The Hornets’ next league game is this weekend when they host QPR at Vicarage Road.