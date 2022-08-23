Report says Tottenham Hotspur man is a number one target for Hull City

An emerging report from HullLive has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur’s Marcel Lavinier is their ‘number one target to bolster their defence’ this summer.

Lavinier, 21, was linked with a loan move from Spurs to Hull City yesterday.

The young right-back was on the books at Chelsea before, but joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 where he has since been a prominent member of the U23 side.

Lavinier has racked up more than 40 Premier League 2 appearances across the previous two seasons, featuring in the EFL Trophy on a number of occasions too.

But he could be about to get his first proper taste of first-team football this summer with a potential loan move to the Championship with Hull City.

An emerging report from HullLive has not only confirmed the Tigers’ interest in Lavinier, but has also revealed that the Spurs youngster is something of a priority for Hull City too.

Their report reads; ‘Lavinier is the club’s number one target to bolster the defence’.

The finishing touches…

Hull City have signed 10 new players so far this summer. The Tigers are looking much improved from last season and after the opening five games of the campaign they sit in 6th place of the table.

The Tigers have conceded eight goals so far and so a defensive addition could be the priority for manager Shota Arveladze this summer.

Lavinier is still inexperienced but expect Hull to have done their research on the Englishman, who could yet become a key signing for the Championship club.

Where else Arveladze might look to bolster in the final week of the window remains to be seen, but his side certainly look as though they could challenge for a surprise top-six spot this season.

Up next for Hull City is a home game v Coventry City this weekend.