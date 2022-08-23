Report reveals Luton Town’s transfer plan for 23-year-old

Luton Town opted to send tricky winger Pereira out on loan to Bradford City for the second half of last season.

Injuries disrupted the Watford-born ace’s start at Valley Parade but he went on to make a decent impression under Mark Hughes’ management, featuring 10 times and scoring one goal for the Bantams.

Since then, Pereira has been in and around Nathan Jones’ first-team at Luton Town, but game time has still been limited.

His sole outing came in the 3-2 loss to Newport County in the Carabao Cup, providing an assist in the defeat. Now, the Hatters’ plan for Pereira has been reported by Football League World.

It is claimed the Championship club are looking to agree a new contract with the winger before sending him out on loan again.

Best for Pereira?

The former Atlanta United talent has shown his ability before and he could prove to be a first-team player for Jones and co in the years to come. However, for now, it seems other options are ahead of him in the pecking order.

With that in mind, a loan seems his best bet. Be it a League One or League Two club, he’ll have a better shot at regular minutes as he bids to push on and develop.

Luton Town’s desire for him to sign a new deal first is a showing of faith in Pereira by the club though, which should come as a confidence boost for the ex-Watford talent ahead of a possible loan move.