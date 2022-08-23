Report links Watford with potential swoop for Blackpool ace

Watford could turn to Blackpool’s Josh Bowler after losing Emmanuel Dennis, and with Joao Pedro closing in on his Vicarage Road exit.

An emerging report from Express has revealed that a number of teams are keen on Blackpool’s Bowler.

Nottingham Forest have held a long-term interest in the 23-year-old, with other teams like Bournemouth and Fulham also monitoring his situation.

But Express go on to reveal that Watford ‘could also potentially throw their hats into the ring’ for Bowler, with Dennis having left for Nottingham Forest earlier in the summer and with Pedro being heavily linked with a move away.

Newcastle United look the most likely to land Pedro this summer, but reports this morning have revealed that Everton are now plotting a late move.

Watford manager Rob Edwards could yet have some money to spend this summer, but not a lot of time to spend it with the transfer window shutting on September 1st.

Would money be well spent on Bowler?

Bowler showcased his talents in the Championship last season, scoring seven times and assisting three in 42 outings for Blackpool.

He got better as the season drew on and Blackpool then triggered a one-year option to his deal, meaning Bowler is now out of contract next summer.

Given that, Blackpool might be forced into selling Bowler this summer, or at the latest January, with the Seasiders unlikely to be open to losing Bowler for nothing.

He’d certainly be a good addition for Watford. But given his inexperience, he might not be the man to come in and replace the goals or assists of someone like Dennis, or Ismaila Sarr if he eventually leaves this summer.

For now though, Bowler just seems to be an option for Watford, who face MK Dons in the Carabao Cup tonight.