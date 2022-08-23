QPR in contact with Aston Villa over potential transfer deals

QPR manager Beale made no secret of his intention to make the most of his wide connections in the transfer market when he first arrived in West London at the start of the summer.

Since his arrival, six new faces have arrived at Loftus Road. Jake Clarke-Salter, Kenneth Paal, Ethan Laird, Taylor Richards and Tyler Roberts have all come through the door.

However, it seems the hunt for new additions isn’t stopping there.

Speaking on talkSPORT (quotes via West London Sport), Beale revealed that he is ‘trying to nab’ some players from former club Aston Villa.

He stated that he’s among the managers after some of the Premier League club’s ‘good young players’, adding Steven Gerrard may need ‘a little bit more twisting and persuasion’. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We had a text last night because I’m trying to nab some players off him.

“He’s got some good young players there, and other managers (want them) as well. He needs a little bit more twisting and persuasion I think.”

Beale went on to say he keeps close contact with Gerrard and his other former colleagues too, including Tom Evans, Jordan Colen, Gary McAllister and his successor Neil Critchley.

The hunt for more fresh faces…

Time is running out for clubs to bring new recruits into their ranks before the window slams shut on September 1st.

QPR are among those that could do with some more fresh blood before the deadline, and Beale’s connections in the game could come in handy. Coaches and managers at top clubs will know he’s a high-quality coach with a strong reputation in working with talented youngsters.

It will be hoped that his pedigree can give QPR the upper-hand in pursuit of Aston Villa’s young talents as he bids to further bolster his ranks before the window closes.