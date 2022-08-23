Peterborough United, MK Dons among sides eyeing Macclesfield star

Peterborough United and MK Dons will both hold hope of fighting for promotion this season.

The Posh have made some impressive additions and held onto key players to stand them in good stead for a promotion push, while MK Dons have seen a host of new faces come through the doors at Stadium MK following departures for the likes of Scott Twine and Harry Darling.

Now, as per Football League World, the League One duo both have their sides on one of non-league’s deadliest talents in Berry.

Macclesfield brought Berry in from Altrincham on a permanent basis in March following his stunning form on loan with the club. Last season saw the forward notch up 24 goals and 18 assists as the Silkmen finished 1st in the North West Counties League to begin their march back up the football ladder.

His starring displays for the club look to have drawn interest from elsewhere too, with Posh and the Dons among the EFL teams keen.

Fits the profile…

Given Berry’s goals and assists tally last season, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see the former Wigan Athletic and Hull City talent catching the eye.

The 21-year-old certainly fits the recruitment profile of both clubs too. Peterborough United have made a name for themselves by recruiting young, talented players from the lower leagues and developing them into first-team stars, while Liam Manning has also shown a penchant for nurturing and developing youngsters at MK Dons.

Wigan-born Berry looks like one to keep an eye on in the years to come but it remains to be seen if the links with Posh and the Dons materialise into anything more serious before the window slams shut.