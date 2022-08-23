‘Not entirely’ – Newcastle United boss Howe responds to recent reports on Watford’s Joao Pedro

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has responded to his side being linked with Watford star Joao Pedro.

Pedro, 20, is a young Brazilian striker who has scored one goal so far in the Championship this season. The South American prodigy has Premier League experience and in all competitions since joining the Hornets, Pedro has 14 goals and five assists in 78 games.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Magpies over the past week or so and despite reports emerging yesterday suggesting a deal of £25million was agreed, it was revealed this morning that Watford were holding out for £30million.

Now, speaking to The Shields Gazette, Howe has given his reaction to these links and the latest reports, saying:

“I think that’s not entirely accurate, but I’m not dealing with these things minute to minute, day to day.

“I’m sort of in the background hearing what’s happening, but I don’t think that’s correct.”

The waiting game…

The Hornets have already lost Emmanuel Dennis this summer and if they were to see Pedro depart then their attack would become significantly weaker.

Rob Edwards is doing a good job so far and his side have started strong, finding themselves 2nd in the league after five games. Pedro is guaranteed consistent game time at Watford, and whilst that may not be on offer at Newcastle United, especially with the recent form of Callum Wilson, Pedro may see the move to Newcastle as too good to turn down.

Clarity is needed on this soon and Watford can’t afford to let this one drag on much longer because ultimately it’s their own promotion hopes that they’re putting at risk.

With Ismaila Sarr’s future in doubt too, Watford could yet have a damaging final week of the summer transfer window.

Watford return to action against QPR in the Championship this weekend, with a game against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on tonight’s agenda.