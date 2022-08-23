Norwich City enter discussions over loan swoop for Bundesliga ace

Norwich City are said to be in talks over a loan deal for Hertha Berlin’s Frederik Andre Bjorkan as Dean Smith looks to bolster his ranks.

Norwich City boss Smith has made no secret of his desire to bolster the club’s options at left-back in the final weeks of the window.

Injuries to Sam McCallum, Dimi Giannoulis and Jacob Sorensen forced Kenny McLean to fill in on the left-hand side of the Canaries’ defence against Millwall, helping his side secure a much-needed home win over Millwall.

However, a left-back is still very much a priority, and Hertha Berlin’s Bjorkan is claimed to be a target.

As per a report from BILD (via the Evening News), Norwich City are in talks over a deal to sign the Norwegian left-back on loan from the Bundesliga club. Bjorkan has struggled for game time since heading to Hertha from Bodo/Glimt in January, playing 10 times.

As a result, it seems the door is open for him to move on this summer, with the Canaries now pursuing a temporary deal.

A shrewd option?

Although Bjorkan hasn’t been able to make a telling impact in the German capital, he could prove to be a smart addition for Norwich City.

The 24-year-old has international experience with Norway and played European football against some top opposition during his time with hometown club Bodo/Glimt. His 10 appearances for Hertha will have seen him tested against some of the country’s best players too, so he would come with plenty of pedigree.

As much as the Canaries need to get another body in at left-back, they need to make sure the new addition is the right fit for Smith and up to standard. Bjorkan looks to be a smart option, so it will be hoped a deal can be wrapped up.