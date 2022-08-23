Middlesbrough agree £2.25m deal for Premier League defender, medical set

According to the Daily Telegraph’s John Percy, Championship side Middlesbrough have agreed a deal for Brighton’s Matt Clarke.

25-year-old Clarke has been at the south coast club since signing from Portsmouth in July 2019.

He has spent the last three seasons out on loan with Derby County and West Brom, picking up regular game time away from the AMEX.

However, his time on his travels looks to have come to an end with him reportedly joining the Teessiders on a permanent deal.

The Daily Telegraph’s Percy reports that the former Portsmouth youngster is set to head to the Riverside to join Chris Wilder’s side.

The 25-year-old centre-back will join the likes of permanent signings Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe as well as loanees like Zak Steffen and Rodrigo Muniz on Teesside.

Clarke has plenty of Championship experience under his belt, playing 114 games through his time out on loan at Pride Park and The Hawthorns.

That level of exposure and experience is enough to suggest that he’d walk straight into Wilder’s first-team plans.

A worthwhile addition?

Middlesbrough’s summer business so far this transfer window suggests that they are serious about being at the top end of the table come May time.

Results so far tend to suggest this is not to be the case, with the Teessiders next to bottom with three points from three draws to go alongside two losses. Goals haven’t been hard to come by but they have leaked an average of nearly two goals a game over their five Championship matches so far.

An experienced defender such as Clarke will hopefully help to reverse that trend.

With Percy saying that a £2.25 million fee is agreed and that a medical is soon to be underway, this could be a key signing for Boro.