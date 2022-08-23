How much money have Hull City spent and made this summer according to Transfermarkt?

Hull City have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer market this summer, and one of the biggest spending too.

Hull City have brought in 10 new players so far this summer. More are expected to arrive in the final week of the summer transfer window, in what would cap one of their more positive summer windows in recent history.

The Tigers entered this summer under the ownership of Acun Ilicali. The Turkish media mogul has delivered in what is his first summer at the helm, giving manager Shota Arveladze the funding required to bring Hull City further up the Championship rankings.

They sit in 6th place of the table after the opening five games – given some of the talent that’s arrived this summer and how quickly they’ve seemingly gelled together, we could yet see Hull City challenging for a top-six spot come May time.

But how much have the Tigers spent on their new-look side this summer?

According to Transfermarkt…

A quick look on Transfermarkt will reveal that Hull City have spent £10.35million on new players so far this summer. However, their records don’t include a fee for new signing Ryan Woods just yet.

Transfermarkt say that Hull City spent £4.05million on Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, £3.60million on Dogukan Sinik and £2.70million on Ozan Tufan.

And going off previous Transfermarkt records, the amount that Hull City have spent so far this summer is more than they spent in the previous four seasons combined.

And still, the Tigers look to have turned a profit in this summer’s transfer window with the sale of Keane Lewis-Potter to Brentford – Transfermarkt puts this at an initial £17.10million, but it’s widely known that this could rise to £20million with add-ons later down the line.

Hull City have spent money in the past, most notably during the 2017/18 season where they splashed upwards of £17million on names like Kevin Stewart, Nouha Dicko, Jon Toral and more.

But this summer, Hull’s spending looks much more sustainable – the players they’ve brought in all fit into the way that the side plays under Arveladze, and although it’s too early to make a final judgement on Hull’s summer spending, it certainly seems to be money well spent so far.

Hull City return to Championship action against Coventry City this weekend.