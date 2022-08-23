Fleetwood Town make second bid for Morecambe man

Fleetwood Town have launched another bid for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, according to reliable reporter Alan Nixon.

Stockton, 28, enjoyed a thoroughly successful 2021/22 campaign with Morecambe.

The former Tranmere Rovers man scored 23 goals and assisted four extra in 44 league games. His goals helped the Shrimps to a 19th place finish last time around, firing Derek Adams’ side to safety.

Speculation has circulated over Stockton’s future for much of this summer. Fleetwood Town have already made one bid while Port Vale have been credited with surprise interest.

Now, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Fleetwood Town have gone in for a second bid for Stockton.

The Cod Army’s first bid was a ‘low six-figure’ sum and it remains to be seen if they can strike a deal for the Morecambe star before the window slams shut on September 1st.

A difference maker…

Scott Brown is enjoying a positive start to life at the helm of Fleetwood Town with six points from five games.

Adding a player like Stockton to their ranks could be a move that could help them turn draws into wins moving forward after playing out three ties in their opening five games.

As for Morecambe, they are struggling. Their summer has been active but there are question marks over whether their side is strong enough to survive another tough League One campaign. Losing Stockton would be a massive blow and with just seven days left of the transfer window, finding someone to replace 23 goals would be a real challenge, especially with the money available to the Shrimps.

Last season, Stockton provided 40% of Morecambe’s league goals and it’ll be interesting to see if he can replicate this form wherever he ends up this season.