Everton set to make move for Blackburn Rovers star

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Everton are the latest Premier League side to ask Blackburn Rovers about star man Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Toffees were linked with interest last week but Nixon says that the Merseyside outfit are “making a move” for Chilean striker Brereton Diaz.

This move comes with little over a week in the current transfer window that is due to close on September 1st.

A move by Frank Lampard’s Everton for Brereton Diaz means that the Toffees are out for goals as they battle in the Premier League, and the Stoke-on-Trent-born Chile international certainly has those in his armoury.

Already this season, the 23-year-old has scored two goals and registered an assist in five appearances for Rovers.

This comes after a breakout campaign last season where he scored 22 in 37 Championship performances and provided three assists.

He also made his mark for the Chilean international side, scoring four goals in his opening 14 appearances for La Roja.

Thoughts…

Everton are just one Premier League side to have a degree of interest in Blackburn Rovers star striker Brereton Diaz – sides such as Leeds United, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have also all been linked over the summer.

Interest is one thing but interest alone does not lead to a body through the door at a club.

However, Nixon’s assertion that Blackburn have asked about the front-man, and that they are moving for him, could put them at the head of the queue.

And Everton have also been recently linked with Watford striker Joao Pedro, so they’re clearly keen on signing a new no.9 this month, but who they might move for remains to be seen.

As for Blackburn, they look set to remain resilient on their £20million valuation, and with reports suggesting that Everton are ready to match Newcastle United’s £30million bid for Pedro, the Toffees could easily spend £20million on Brereton Diaz.