Everton, Newcastle United, or Watford – Where will Joao Pedro be playing when the transfer window slams shut?

Watford striker Joao Pedro is at the centre of transfer speculation, with Newcastle United and now Everton keen on the Brazilian.

Pedro’s Watford future was barely a cause for concern this time last week. But since, Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old, with Everton now keen as well.

It’s been revealed this morning that Newcastle are plotting a £30million bid for the Watford man, but that the Toffees are ready to match that offer in a bid to hijack Pedro’s move to St James’ Park.

So where will Pedro end up when this transfer window slams shut on September 1st?

Newcastle United…

Newcastle United seems like the most likeliest destination for Pedro as it stands. The Magpies have now met Watford’s apparent £30million valuation of the player, and reports say that Pedro himself is keen to make the move.

And Fabrizio Romano said just yesterday that Pedro to Newcastle was a done deal, making Everton’s late effort to sign Pedro look almost too late.

João Pedro to Newcastle, done deal and here we go! Full agreement as Watford have now accepted final, official bid worth £25m fixed fee, £5m add-ons. 🚨⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #NUFC Deal will also include sell-on clause for 10%. Personal terms already, as been told contract will be until 2028. pic.twitter.com/MejBeGtHQO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2022

Joining Newcastle United would be a hugely exciting oppurtunity for Pedro who could really prevail in an attacking-minded Eddie Howe side, with certain Brazilian names already at the club in Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton who could help Pedro bed in at St James’ Park.

Everton…

A move to Goodison Park seems unlikely. Pedro is Newcastle United’s target and whilst we can trust that Everton are ready to match Newcastle’s bid – given the source that it’s come from – it seems highly unlikely that Pedro would opt for a move to Everton over Newcastle.

And it also seems unlikely that, should Everton and Newcastle become entangled in a bidding war for Pedro, that the latter would lose that bidding war.

Everton’s late pursuit of Pedro is admirable, but it seems a touch desperate, and unlikely to come to any fruition with a move to Newcastle having been lined up over the past week.

And again, Pedro is already said to be keen on a move to Newcastle.

Stay at Watford…

Given all of the above then, Pedro staying at Watford looks unlikely – perhaps even more unlikely than the possibility of Pedro opting for a move to Everton over Newcastle.

Watford named their price and Newcastle have met it, so the transfer is fair game it seems.

But the Hornets never had to sell Pedro – he’s under contract until 2027 and the club had already sold Emmanuel Dennis for a sizeable fee this summer, but Pedro’s sale will give the club an even bigger financial arsenal as they vie for promotion to the Premier League.

Whether any of that money will be spent before September 1st remains to be seen. Manager Rob Edwards will surely be angling for a bit of spending money though, given the fact that the club has sold two of his best players this summer.