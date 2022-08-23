Everton looking to hijack Newcastle United’s pursuit of Watford ace, says reporter

Everton could make a move to hijack Newcastle United’s pursuit of the £30million-rated Watford striker Joao Pedro.

BREAKING: Newcastle have made a second bid for Watford forward Joao Pedro believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons pic.twitter.com/AE1d8yJNdq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 23, 2022

The Magpies had already had a previous bid rebuffed by the Hertfordshire club but Eddie Howe’s men look resolved to land their latest target.

Fabrizio Romano detailed Newcastle United’s last attempts to land starlet striker Pedro, stating it was a bid of £22million plus £3million in add-ons.

That was rebuffed as it did not meet Watford’s valuation of their young Brazilian. Newcastle United’s latest approach does match their valuation however.

However, a late twist has come about with Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope stating that Everton are also set to make a move of their own.

Understand Everton are preparing to match Newcastle’s offer for Watford forward Joao Pedro. #nufc #efc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) August 23, 2022

Pedro made an immediate impact when arriving in English football after Watford brought him from Flamengo and Brazil’s Serie A competition.

To date, he has featured for the Hornets 77 times across all competitions, going on to score a total of 14 goals and add five assists.

Dropping into the Championship with Watford has seen the attacker become an ever-present for the club.

He has featured in all of the Vicarage Road outfit’s games in their 2022/23 campaign, scoring one goal so far this term.

Such has been the impact that he has made at Watford that Newcastle United and Everton both seem desperate to land him.

Thoughts…

Newcastle United were knocked back with their previous approach but it appears that they refuse to be knocked down.

This new approach, at a combined £30million, is bang on the valuation that Watford have placed in the exciting Pedro.

Everton are involved in their own transfer battle with Chelsea over starlet Anthony Gordon, withthe Blues looking to revisit that interest.

However, if Watford are looking out for a flat £30million fee without any accumulated add-ons then that could be another hurdle to get over for the Premier League rivals.

Whichever way we look at it, the Hornets have a big decision to make now and one they’ll likely need to make quickly.

There’s over a week left in the current window, but each delay would give them less time to being in a suitable replacement for the young samba star.