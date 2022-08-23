Charlton Athletic boss admits admiration for 25-year-old star, but a move would be ‘a non-starter’

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner has made no secret of his admiration for Swindon Town star Harry McKirdy, but insists he’s not a player the Addicks are chasing.

Charlton Athletic manager Garner hasn’t hesitated to bring some familiar faces to South London with him this season.

All of Jack Payne, Jojo Wollacott and Mandela Egbo have followed the boss to The Valley after playing under his management at Swindon Town. So, given forward McKirdy’s form under Garner, many might have tipped the former Aston Villa man to make a deserved step up to League One with the Addicks this summer.

However, Garner has now moved to rule out the chances of McKirdy moving to The Valley.

While speaking with the South London Press, Garner made no secret of his admiration for the Swindon Town standout. He insisted that a move for him would be ‘a non-starter’ though, stating:

“Harry is a player who I admire a lot.

“He had a fantastic season last year. In my opinion he is certainly good enough for League One and he would be really good in our squad. But he is a contracted player at Swindon and I don’t have a transfer fee available to go and bid for him.

“At the moment that would be a non-starter for us.”

Garner did go on to say that another forward would be one of three positions he would like to bolster before the end of the window. Again though, he was insistent on working within their current budget and keeping in mind the existing options on the books.

Could someone come calling for McKirdy?

After 23 goals and 10 assists in 43 games last season, Swindon Town will be really hoping they can keep their talismanic forward.

He’s scored in back-to-back League Two games now too and after a summer of transfer speculation, it remains to be seen if reported interest firms up as we near the final week of the transfer window.

However, it seems sure that Charlton Athletic won’t have the funds to challenge for McKirdy, despite Garner’s clear admiration.