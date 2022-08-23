Championship clubs keen on 27-year-old Celtic star

Celtic striker Georgios Giakoumakis is fielding interest from the Championship, Greek reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos has said.

Plenty of Championship clubs still have their eyes on new recruits as we head into the final week of the summer transfer window.

Now, it is said that one player attracting attention from the second-tier is Celtic’s Greek hotshot Giakoumakis.

Reporter Chorianopoulos has reported on Twitter that the 27-year-old has been scouted by clubs from both the Championship and the Premier League since January of this year. It remains to be seen just who is interested in the prolific striker, but it seems he’s certainly not without interest heading into the final stages of the window.

❗Clubs from Premier League and Championship are scouting Giakoumakis since January 2022. But, seems difficult to make an offer during this transfer period for Greece international and Celtic striker 🟢@CelticFC #Celtic #CelticFC #Giakoumakis — Giannis Chorianopoulos (@choria80) August 22, 2022

The links come after Giakoumakis’ strong first season in Scotland.

He earned a move to Celtic after bagging a stunning 29 goals in 33 games for VVV-Venlo. Giakoumakis has maintained his form with the Bhoys too, managing 19 goals and one assist in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Ready for the Championship?

Giakoumakis’ record in The Netherlands and Scotland certainly makes for good reading for Championship clubs, hence why teams from the Premier League are also said to be showing an interest in the Heraklion-born star.

Obviously, it remains to be seen if the Championship interest in his services develops into anything concrete.

However, his powerful presence at the top of the pitch and goalscoring instincts could make him a worthwhile addition for any second-tier side, especially one pushing to fight at the upper end of the table.

Given his form and the four years still left on his deal, it probably wouldn’t be a cheap deal though. That said, there are sides you would think have the financial power to sign Giakoumakis that could really do with his goals before the window comes to a close.