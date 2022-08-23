Blackburn Rovers’ winter signing reveals position on potential loan exit

Blackburn Rovers forward Dilan Markanday has said he is not planning on making a loan exit this summer amid limited first-team opportunities.

Blackburn Rovers recruited Markanday from Spurs back in January, adding him to their ranks after his flying form for the club’s U23s.

However, the London-born starlet picked up a hamstring just as he embarked on a fresh start at Ewood Park, limiting him to only two appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side over the second half of last season.

Markanday is now back fit again but game time has been limited under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson. He started and scored in the Carabao Cup thrashing of Hartlepool United but is yet to make a Championship appearance, only being named on the bench twice.

It has led to questions over a potential loan exit to give Markanday more game time.

Now, the Rovers starlet has been quizzed on a temporary move by Lancs Live, insisting his focus will be on staying patient and taking the chance to impress when it comes, ruling out a loan exit for the time being.

“No, not at the moment,” he replied when asked about a temporary exit.

“Unless I am completely shut out then maybe but I don’t think I am completely shut out.

“As you know, things in football can change like that. It is a case of being patient.”

Waiting for the chance…

Given that Blackburn Rovers have a wealth of attacking options available, cup competitions could provide Markanday a chance to feature.

He made good on his chance against Hartlepool United and he will surely be in contention to start against Bradford City in the second round on Tuesday night. A strong performance should put him in with a shout of at least appearing in the next Championship matchday squad.

Competition is strong in Rovers’ attack, but Markanday has shown he knows exactly where the goal is before so it will be hoped he can start to gain some momentum if he does indeed stay at Ewood Park.