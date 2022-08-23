All the latest Sunderland transfer gossip you need to know as we enter the final week of the transfer window

Sunderland will be hoping some more fresh faces can make their way through the door before the window slams shut on September 1st.

Sunderland have made six new additions so far this summer.

Last season’s loan men Leon Dajaku and Jack Clarke have seen their temporary deals made permanent, while Alex Bass, Dan Ballard, Aji Alese and Ellis Simms (loan) have also arrived at the Stadium of Light.

However, more new additions are needed, with defence a key area in need of bolstering over the final week of the transfer window.

The latest Sunderland transfer gossip…

With centre-back an area in dire need of strengthening, Brighton starlet Jan Paul van Hecke has been heavily linked recently. The Dutchman starred for Blackburn Rovers last season and after prioritising a centre-back signing, it has been said Sunderland are winning the race for van Hecke.

Staying in defence, Stoke City man Morgan Fox has also been mentioned as a target for the Black Cats.

Swansea City and Reading are also said to be keen on the versatile defender who is down the pecking order with the Potters.

21-year-old former PSG youngster Moussa Sissako is another reportedly on Sunderland’s radar. The Standard Liege youngster is said to have been the subject of a failed offer from Burnley, with talks ongoing between the Black Cats and an unnamed club.

Moving up the pitch, a loan swoop for Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo has been touted by Jonas Hen Shrag. Once again, it seems there would be competition for a deal though. Anderlecht, Besiktas and Sampdoria are also said to be options for the talented winger as his representatives looks at options heading into the latter stages of the summer window.

Another the Black Cats are said to be chasing is Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe. Again, there is competition from Watford, Norwich City and Burnley, with the former claimed to be leading the chase.

Finally, one who looks as though he’s Wearside-bound is Costa Rican prodigy Jewison Bennette.

Sunderland’s recent pursuit of the youngster has been well-documented and the winger is now said to be expected in the North East today (Tuesday) to finalise his move.

The current gossip means it’s shaping up to the a busy end to the window for Sunderland, so fans and Neil alike will be hoping for some productive days in the market to ensure they’re ready to embark on the rest of the season.