All the latest Sheffield United transfer gossip you need to know as we enter the final week of the transfer window

Sheffield United haven’t had the busiest of summer transfer windows, but they currently sit top of the Championship table.

Sheffield United fans were becoming increasingly anxious about their side’s lack of transfer activity earlier in the summer.

But Paul Heckingbottom’s side gradually made a few impressive signings and they now find themselves top of the Championship table after five games, with 10 points from those fixtures.

There’s a week left of the transfer window now and the Blades could possibly do with a new addition or two to see them through to January.

So what’s the latest on the Sheffield United transfer front?

The latest…

As it stands, the only bit of recent transfer news linking a player with a move to Sheffield United came out yesterday, with Football Insider claiming that the Blades and Blackburn Rovers are keen on South American starlet Yerson Chacon.

Everything else has linked players with a move away from Bramall Lane, and perhaps the most surprising of which is Oli McBurnie.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account last weekend that West Brom are showing a surprise interest in Sheffield United striker McBurnie, who’s scored just seven league goals for the club since his 2019 move from Swansea City.

More recently, Blades youngster Will Osula has been linked with a loan move to Lincoln City, whilst Daniel Jebbison saw his links to Everton reignited earlier this month – Jebbison to Everton has since quietened down though.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Sheffield United transfer window without Sander Berge being linked with a move away.

Liverpool were mentioned alongside the Norwegian recently, with Club Brugge having been tipped to make a move for Berge this month.

Sheffield United though seem determined to keep hold of Berge for this season.

It seems like the Blades could have a quiet final week of the window. If there’s a position that Heckingbottom could, or should look to bolster, it’d be in attack, with the likes of Billy Sharp struggling with injury, and Rhian Brewster and McBurnie yet to get off the mark.

Sheffield United return to action away at Luton Town on Friday night.