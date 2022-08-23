All the latest QPR transfer gossip you need to know as we enter the final week of the transfer window

QPR enjoyed a strong summer in the transfer window, but they’ve made a mixed start to the season under Michael Beale.

QPR sit in 17th place of the table after their opening five games of the season.

The R’s have won just one of those five, having gone winless in their last four outings in all competitions now.

With a week left of the summer transfer window, it seems like Beale could do with one or two more additions to get his side back on track.

But what’s the latest QPR transfer gossip?

The latest…

For QPR, the bulk of their transfer stories of late have linked players with moves away from the club, with one of those names being Macauley Bonne.

The striker has been left out of the last two matchday squads and Beale recently said that Bonne’s future at QPR depends on whether or not the 26-year-old will be happy at the club, suggesting that he’s free to leave before the September 1st deadline.

Another name who could leave – more likely on loan – is Stephen Duke-McKenna.

The midfielder is yet to feature in a matchday squad this season and recent reports revealed that Leyton Orient were keen on a loan deal for the youngster.

Sinclair Armstrong meanwhile looks set to stay at the club, as he closes in on his first start for QPR.

As far as potential new signings goes, it was said at the start of the month that Beale wants to bring in a new striker this month, but that he might have to offload players before he can do so.

And more recently, Beale has revealed that he’s been in contact with Aston Villa over the possibility of bringing in some of their youngsters on loan – it’s now being said Villa could send Cameron Archer out on loan, and for QPR, he’d be a really keen loan signing if they can pull it off.

For QPR, the final week of the transfer window could see a couple of deals come to fruition, but perhaps not until later on with news on the R’s transfer front being very quiet at the moment.

QPR are back in action against Watford this weekend.