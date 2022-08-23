All the latest Portsmouth transfer gossip you need to know as we enter the final week of the transfer window

Portsmouth have enjoyed a strong summer transfer window, with Danny Cowley bringing a host of new faces to Fratton Park.

Portsmouth’s start to the window was a pretty slow one, with a stalling hunt for new strikers leaving some fans concerned at one point.

However, Pompey’s summer well and truly kicked into action when it mattered. Dane Scarlett, Colby Bishop and Joe Pigott allayed any fears of a striker shortage while Owen Dale, Tom Lowery, Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson, Joe Rafferty, Michael Morrison, Josh Oluwayemi and Josh Griffiths have also arrived.

Little time remains before deadline day but judging by current transfer speculation, Pompey could see some more activity in the window yet.

The latest Portsmouth transfer gossip…

The vast majority of rumours circulating at the moment are regarding potential exits, which makes sense given the multiple new faces that have arrived at Fratton Park this summer.

One Portsmouth man seemingly poised for an exit is midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe, despite Louis Thompson’s injury.

AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers have been linked and look to be in a favourable position given that Pompey would prefer to do business with a club at home. The stance emerged from The News amid interest from Australia and the United States.

Another out of favour player who could move on is experienced defender Kieron Freeman.

He’s down the pecking order under Cowley and has already turned down a move to an unnamed club. Doncaster Rovers had been mentioned but manager Gary McSheffrey played down links given the finances behind a deal despite contact from the player’s agent.

Cowley also admitted that some of Portsmouth’s top young players have been drawing interest from elsewhere this summer. Specific players weren’t mentioned, nor were specific clubs, but the Pompey boss made it clear he wants to see them ‘at least play 100 games’ at Fratton Park before considering a sale.

Finally, in terms of possible incomings, Cambridge United duo Harvey Knibbs and Shilow Tracey are said to be of interest to Portsmouth.

The News stated both players are on the radar of the Hampshire outfit, but it seems it won’t be a smooth pursuit if they do look to firm up their interest. MK Dons have reportedly had a bid knocked back for Knibbs, while U’s boss Mark Bonner has said nobody will be heading out unless a ‘ridiculous’ offer comes in.

Time will tell just how the transfer situation pans out at Pompey, but it certainly seems as though the transfer movement hasn’t ended yet.