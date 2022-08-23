All the latest Norwich City transfer gossip you need to know as we enter the final week of the transfer window

Norwich City are at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation heading into the final week of the summer transfer window.

Norwich City have made four additions to their ranks this summer, but some may have thought Dean Smith would have been able to make a more telling mark on the squad by now.

Isaac Hayden, Gabriel Sara, Marcelino Nunez and Aaron Ramey (loan) have all made their way to Carrow Road thus far.

The Canaries remain in the market for new additions heading into the final week of the window, with plenty of players linked.

The latest Norwich City transfer gossip…

Amid injuries to Dimi Giannoulis, Jacob Sorensen and Sam McCallum, a new left-back has become a priority for Norwich City.

Some options have emerged on the Canaries’ radar in recent days too. FC Metz man Fali Cande was mentioned as a target in a report from Football Insider last week, with their article stating an offer had been submitted for the 24-year-old amid Dean Smith’s search for another left-back.

A new report from BILD has since said Hertha Berlin man Frederik Andre Bjorkan is also a target for the Championship outfit. He’s out of favour with the Bundesliga side and talks over a loan deal are said to have taken place.

Moving up the pitch, Bordeaux forward Alberth Elis has been mentioned as a target too.

The Honduras international impressed in Ligue 1 last season despite his side’s relegation and a loan-to-buy deal has been mentioned. €10m is the fee cited amid interest from FC Nantes, Galatasaray and, of course, Norwich City.

In terms of outgoings, goalkeeper Tim Krul is said to be a surprise target for Manchester United.

The Red Devils want another option in goal and the Norwich City shot-stopper is reportedly among those under consideration at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are also claimed to be maintaining their long-term interest in Max Aarons. Smith is said to be facing a fight to keep the right-back with Southampton said to be admirers too. Monza and Atalanta are said to have failed with loan bids too.

Norwich City will be hoping for a busy end to the window in terms of incomings, but with key players attracting interest, they look set for a fight to maintain some of their existing stars too.