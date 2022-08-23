All the latest Burnley transfer gossip you need to know as we enter the final week of the transfer window

Burnley have been very busy in the transfer market this summer, with Vincent Kompany bringing in 12 new players so far.

And the new Burnley boss could yet bring in some more new faces after seeing his side make a slow start to the 2022/23 Championship season.

The Clarets haven’t won since their opening day of the season. They’ve drawn three and lost one since then, currently sitting in 16th place of the table.

But with one week left of the transfer window, it looks like Kompany might try to add the finishing touches to his squad with a few names being linked.

And recently, Burnley are being linked with a move for Metz striker Georges Mikautadze.

Despite Kompany reportedly being happy with his current striker options, it’s being claimed that Burnley have already seen an opening bid for Mikautadze turned down:

🔴 #BurnleyFC interested in the striker 🇬🇪 International from #FCMetz, Georges #Mikautadze ! First bid of 2,5M€ sent and rejected by the french club of #Ligue2. Vincent #Kompany like Mikautadze and already talked to him. To be continued. ⏳🔜 #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/PGHwXaygeP — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 22, 2022

And another attacker said to be on Burnley’s radar is Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe, but Watford are thought to be higher up in the queue to sign the Jamaican this summer.

Elsewhere, reports claim that Burnley are making a new effort to sign Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles.

The Clarets failed in three attempts to sign Wiles earlier in the summer, after his impressive season in League One last time round – Wiles scored eight times and assisted seven.

And in terms of potential departures, West Ham are said to be considering a swoop for Charlie Taylor.

Hammers boss David Moyes is looking to add cover at left-back and Taylor could yet make the move – Taylor has featured in all five of Burnley’s opening Championship fixtures so far this season.

And earlier in the month, Alan Nixon revealed that Burnley duo Kevin Long and Matthew Lowton could be moved on before the end of the month, with the pair looking like surplus to requirements under Kompany.

Burnley’s final week of the summer transfer window then could be busy, with Kompany looking as though he still has a few areas to improve upon after a slow start to the campaign.

Up next for the Clarets is a trip to Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup tonight.