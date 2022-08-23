All the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer gossip you need to know as we enter the final week of the transfer window

Blackburn Rovers have had a quiet summer so far, but Jon Dahl Tomasson could yet be a busy man in the final week of the transfer window.

Blackburn Rovers have lost their last two games 3-0. Tomasson has since addressed his need for new faces, saying after the defeat v Sheffield United last weekend:

“The dynamic in the dressing room is changing, it will boost the squad 100 per cent. People, supporters, when you lose a lot of players in the beginning from last season the fans know that, they aren’t stupid, they see everything.”

Unfortunately for Rovers fans though, the club hasn’t been linked with many names as of late.

The only name linked with a move to Ewood Park recently is Yerson Chacon, with Football Insider saying this week that Blackburn are keen on the South American starlet.

A centre-back looks to be a high priority for Tomasson this month, and one name tipped to join Blackburn Rovers on loan was Sepp van den Berg.

The latest on the Liverpool man’s situation is that the Reds will make a decision on his future later in the window, but that Jurgen Klopp is expected to keep one of van den Berg or Nat Phillips at the club.

In terms of departures, there’s one or two names that could leave Rovers in the next week or so, with the obvious one being Ben Brereton Diaz.

Whilst there doesn’t seem to be a club making a move to sign the Chilean, it was revealed yesterday that the striker has no plans to discuss a new contract with the club – his current deal expires at the end of this season.

Blackburn are set to stand by their £20million valuation of the player for the remainder of this summer transfer window.

And lastly, another name being linked with a move away of late is young centre-back Ashley Phillips, but more recent reports suggest that he could now stay at Ewood Park and sign a new deal with the club.

It’d be a huge boost for Tomasson is he can keep hold of Phillips, especially with centre-back options so low.

Blackburn Rovers return to action away at Bradford City in the Carabao Cup tonight, before welcoming Stoke City to Ewood Park on Saturday.