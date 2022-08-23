AFC Wimbledon offered encouragement in chase for Portsmouth man amid rival interest from abroad

Portsmouth man Ryan Tunnicliffe is drawing new interest from A-League and MLS clubs, but The News states Pompey would prefer to do business with a club at home.

AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers have both been linked with Tunnicliffe recently amid a drop down the pecking order at Portsmouth.

The former Manchester United man has been limited to just one minute of League One action so far this season, with a host of new additions in Hampshire leaving him out of favour under Danny Cowley after a year on the books at Fratton Park.

Now, a fresh report from The News has revealed the latest on Tunnicliffe’s situation.

It is said that the midfielder is drawing new interest from teams in Australia’s A-League and the MLS over in the United States.

However, the report adds that Portsmouth’s preference is to deal with clubs at home, handing encouragement to AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers. It is also said the injury to Louis Thompson has not affected Pompey’s position on an exit for Tunnicliffe.

League Two awaits?

Tunnicliffe proved to be a handy player for Portsmouth last season and he has bags of pedigree behind him, so he’d be an eye-catching signing for a League Two side this summer.

He has spent the vast majority of his career playing in the Championship, notching up over 250 appearances in the division.

The Dons are said to be the frontrunners in the chase despite the new interest from abroad, so Johnnie Jackson and co will be hoping they can push on and wrap up a deal ahead of the competition before the window slams shut.