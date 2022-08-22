‘You’ve got to wait’ – Joey Barton reveals current position on Bristol Rovers transfers

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has said the club are remaining patient in their hunt for more new additions amid a shortage out wide.

Bristol Rovers have started the season with two wins in their opening five games.

Barton miraculously guided his side to promotion last season and the former Fleetwood Town boss will be looking to avoid the drop this year in League One. The Gas haven’t had a particularly easy start to proceedings and they’ve competed well in most of their games so far.

Their summer business as of yet has been decent, but there are glaring areas that need bolstering. Barton is under no illusions that he needs more options out on the wings, though he is insistent on remaining patient in their pursuit of new signings as the window nears its climax.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Barton highlighted the shortage of wingers before reiterating his desire to stay patient, saying:

“Yeah, we’re short. We’ve lost three wingers in Elliot Anderson, Luke Thomas and Sam Nicholson and we haven’t really replaced any of them.

“We’re short in that department and we’re fully aware of that and the owner is fully aware of that and we’re aware of that as a group.

“Again, when you want quality, you’ve got to wait, you’ve got to be patient. Without getting too far ahead of ourselves, the wait will be worth it.”

The perfect balance…

Last week, Barton said his side needed six new additions and now in the most recent interview with Bristol Live he has said he is ‘five short’.

The deadline is practically a week away and five new additions in this time won’t be an easy task. Bristol Rovers are certainly going about it the right way trying to find the correct player for the system, but this patient recruitment has to have some urgency at a time like this.

Wingers are rightly a priority with Bristol Rovers’ only senior left-winger a 35-year-old and only having one natural right-winger could also pose problems during a long season.

It’s promising that the owner is aware of the situation and that probably aids Barton’s chances of securing his targets, but Barton has another league game to focus on before deadline day at home against Shrewsbury Town.