WhoScored’s top 5 performers in Bristol City’s comfortable 2-0 victory over Cardiff City

Bristol City beat Cardiff City 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, taking them to within a point of the top-six.

The Robins have had a decent start to the new season and Nigel Pearson’s side will be relieved they were able to get a trouble-free three points in this one. At times so far Bristol City have been unlucky, but yesterday Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson were able to provide the goods at the right time.

Cardiff City will be once again disappointed with their performance and whilst they had more of the ball, Bristol City were able to create the better of the chances.

Here, we look at the game’s top five performers according to WhoScored…

Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City) – WhoScored rating 7.09

Romeo was a shining light for Cardiff City on the right side of defence. He was one of the most involved players in the game with 63 touches.

The 26-year-old drove his side upfield at times holding a pass accuracy of 74.4%, making two key passes and having one attempt on target.

Daniel Bentley (Bristol City) – WhoScored rating 7.13

The Bristol City keeper has now kept two clean sheets in a row and he was able to have another dominant display winning one tackle and clearing danger twice.

Bentley made three saves and helped the Robins keep control of the game when under pressure from the visitors, slowing the tempo down when needed.

Tommy Conway (Bristol City) – WhoScored rating 7.35

Conway’s goal opened the scoring and set his side on the path to victory. He proved a nuisance for the Cardiff City backline, winning two aerial duels and completing two tackles in an efficient display at the top of the pitch.

The Bluebirds’ defence struggled to keep Conway quiet, only dispossessing him once and fouling him three times.

Rob Atkinson (Bristol City) – WhoScored rating 7.51

Atkinson’s second-half goal doubled Bristol City’s advantage and the central defender had a great all-round display. He won three aerials, made two interceptions and four clearances whilst blocking one Cardiff City effort.

Atkinson’s partnership with Kal Naismith was unbreakable yesterday afternoon.

Kal Naismith (Bristol City) – WhoScored rating – 7.69

The Scottish defender came out with the man of the match in this one according to WhoScored. The versatile defender grabbed an assist for Bristol City’s second goal and with 55 touches was the most involved Robins player.

He held a pass accuracy of 72.1% and made two tackles and three clearances, helping to earn his side a clean sheet.