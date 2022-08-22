Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Watford’s position on interest in Aston Villa pair revealed amid new Sarr development

byJames Ray
22 August 2022
Watford are reportedly still interested in Aston Villa pair Cameron Archer and Kortney Hause amid the collapse of Ismaila Sarr’s move to Villa Park.

Watford star Sarr looked as though he was poised to make a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa imminently.

However, it emerged on Monday morning that a host of obstacles had emerged ahead of his proposed medical, causing the deal to fall through and leaving Sarr still on the books at Vicarage Road.

Watford leading Burnley and Sunderland in loan chase for Premier League forward

Aston Villa pair Archer and Hause had been mentioned as potential loans as part of the talks over a deal for Sarr.

Now, amid the deal’s collapse, it has been said that Watford remain interested in Archer and Hause. Problems emerged over the details of Sarr’s proposed move to Aston Villa, including possible loans for the duo, but Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth says the deal’s collapse hasn’t brought an end to Watford’s interest in Archer and Hause.

A complicated saga…

The Sarr saga has been one that has dragged on over the course of the entire summer. Now that the situations surrounding Archer and Hause have become entangled with it, it just makes proceedings more confusing.

Archer has been in Steven Gerrard’s thinking in the early stages of the season but there hasn’t been a shortage of Championship loan interest following his starring stint with Preston North End.

As for Hause, his situation seems somewhat clearer. The 27-year-old defender is yet to feature in a matchday squad in the early stages of the campaign so a summer exit seems a more likely proposition, though it remains to be seen just how Watford’s interest pans out.

James Ray
