Watford leading Burnley and Sunderland in loan chase for Premier League forward

Watford are reportedly the frontrunners in the race to sign Bournemouth forward Jamal Lowe on loan this summer.

Watford have already made a host of attacking signings this summer. Rob Edwards has added Vakoun Bayo, Keinan Davis and Rey Manaj to his frontline.

Emmanuel Dennis has moved on while speculation surrounds Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro’s futures, so it makes sense for the Hornets to have eyes on some more additions before the window slams shut. Now, it has been claimed the club are leading the race for Bournemouth man Lowe.

A report from Football League World has claimed Watford are at the front of the chasing pack for Lowe with Bournemouth open to letting the Jamaican move out on loan.

Burnley, Norwich City and Sunderland are also mentioned as interested parties, though it’s the Hornets who lead the race.

Lowe, 28, has played one minute of Premier League football so far this season, coming off the bench in the 4-0 loss to Manchester City.

A shrewd move to make?

Lowe could prove to be a clever addition for any of Watford, Burnley, Sunderland or Norwich City this summer.

The versatile attacker can play anywhere across the front three and has already proven himself in the Championship. He managed a strong seven goals and two assists for Bournemouth last season – a respectable total given that much of his game time came off the bench.

He impressed in stints with Wigan Athletic and Swansea City beforehand too, so you know what you’re getting with Lowe.

A loan exit could be his best bet amid limited opportunities in the Premier League with Bournemouth too, so it will be interesting to see who can wrap up a deal for his services before the window slams shut.