Update emerges on League Two club’s reported chase for out of favour Portsmouth ace

Portsmouth man Freeman saw a decent amount of game time under Danny Cowley’s management last season.

He provided three assists in 25 appearances before an ankle injury left him sidelined for much of the second half of the campaign. The versatile defender hasn’t made his way back into Pompey’s plans since, with new signings pushing him down the pecking order and only one League One matchday inclusion so far this season.

It has led to claims that Freeman will be free to head elsewhere this summer, though it seems a move to League Two Doncaster Rovers is unlikely.

Speaking on interest in the former Wales international, Rovers boss McSheffrey revealed that the player’s agent had been in contact, but finances make a deal unlikely. Here’s what he had to say on the matter (quotes via the Doncaster Free Press):