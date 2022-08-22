Update emerges on League Two club’s reported chase for out of favour Portsmouth ace

Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman’s agent has been in contact with Doncaster Rovers, but Gary McSheffrey has played down interest in a deal.
Portsmouth man Freeman saw a decent amount of game time under Danny Cowley’s management last season.
He provided three assists in 25 appearances before an ankle injury left him sidelined for much of the second half of the campaign. The versatile defender hasn’t made his way back into Pompey’s plans since, with new signings pushing him down the pecking order and only one League One matchday inclusion so far this season.
It has led to claims that Freeman will be free to head elsewhere this summer, though it seems a move to League Two Doncaster Rovers is unlikely.
Speaking on interest in the former Wales international, Rovers boss McSheffrey revealed that the player’s agent had been in contact, but finances make a deal unlikely. Here’s what he had to say on the matter (quotes via the Doncaster Free Press):
“There’s no major interest.
“His agent calls me quite often to see if we could probably take him. He’s a good player but ultimately a good player on a lot of money at Portsmouth, so we’ve got to prioritise where we put it (transfer funds).”
The search for more game time continues…
Freeman certainly makes for a smart pickup given his experience and versatility, but it seems it won’t be Doncaster that pounce his signature. McSheffrey and co need to make sure they’re spending their funds correctly and it looks as though they are prioritising other areas.
A move away from Fratton Park makes sense given that Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson are now the favoured options at right-back.
Deals like this can often go down to the wire so it will be hoped that there is more movement on that front as deadline day moves closer with Freeman in search of more game time and Pompey looking to trim their squad after a busy summer of recruitment.