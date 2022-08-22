Sunderland loan? Blackburn Rovers return? Jan Paul van Hecke’s likeliest outcome this summer discussed

Sunderland have been heavily linked with Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke in recent days as Alex Neil searches for defensive reinforcements before the window slams shut.

Sunderland target van Hecke was a standout performer for Blackburn Rovers while on loan at Ewood Park last season.

His performances with the Lancashire outfit have seen him feature in and around Graham Potter’s first-team back at Brighton and Hove Albion over the summer. However, the 22-year-old hasn’t quite forced his way into the starting XI just yet, leading to rumours of a possible new Championship loan move.

Amid the reports, we discuss what the likeliest outcome for van Hecke might be this summer…

A loan to Sunderland…

As per recent reports from The Northern Echo, it seems Sunderland are the side in pole position to sign the Dutch starlet.

Neil is in dire need of further reinforcements at centre-back and a swoop for van Hecke would mark another statement signing. Dan Ballard has already signed permanently from Arsenal after thoroughly impressing in the Championship and bringing in van Hecke would mark the addition of another player who has already starred at this level.

Sunderland are pushing to bring the Brighton man in and it seems they won’t have long to wait, with a decision set to be made soon.

One thing the Black Cats do need to happen before they can sign van Hecke though is for him to pen a new contract back at the AMEX Stadium. His deal with the Seagulls is up this summer and, understandably, the club want to secure his future before letting him head out on loan.

If that happens, then the Black Cats could be in a good position to tie up a loan swoop.

A Blackburn Rovers return…

What makes the situation interesting is that despite van Hecke’s success at Blackburn Rovers last season, a loan move to new surroundings at the Stadium of Light is Brighton’s preference.

Arnemuiden-born van Hecke managed 31 appearances under Tony Mowbray’s management last season. He chipped in with a goal and an assist in the process too as they kept 12 clean sheets across his outings.

It had been said there were hopes that Rovers could strike a reunion deal for van Hecke but if a loan exit does materialise, a move to Sunderland seems the most likely outcome.

If, for some reason, that move doesn’t materialise, a return to Ewood Park would surely be appealing for both Brighton and van Hecke though. He’s already popular among fans and they’ve proven they can be trusted with top talents before.

Regardless of where van Hecke is plying his trade this season, the talented defender will be looking to enjoy another strong campaign and whoever secures his services will have a seriously impressive centre-back on their hands.