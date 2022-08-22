Sunderland and Swansea City among sides keen on Stoke City defender

Stoke City defender Fox arrived in Staffordshire back in August 2020, arriving on a free transfer his Sheffield Wednesday deal expired.

Since then, the 28-year-old has played only 36 times across all competitions. 13 of those outings came last season and so far this campaign, he has been included in only two matchday squads, making his sole appearance in the cup defeat to Morecambe.

Now, with less than two weeks left in the transfer window, it is claimed Fox is drawing interest from elsewhere.

As per a report from Football League World, Championship trio Sunderland, Swansea City and Reading have all made enquiries regarding Fox’s situation at Stoke City. It is added that with a year left on his contract with the Potters, the club could allow him to move on to let him find regular game time elsewhere.

Best for all?

It seems as though Chelmsford-born Fox won’t be getting regular game time under Michael O’Neill, so a Stoke City departure could be best.

A summer move would allow the club to pick up a transfer fee for the versatile defender too, landing them a profit given that they brought him in on a free transfer two years ago.

It would give Fox the chance to play regular football too. He’s down the pecking order at Stoke City despite his ability to play as a left-back, left wing-back or a centre-back. That versatility could make him a valuable asset elsewhere, so it remains to be seen if the rumoured enquiries develop into anything more serious.