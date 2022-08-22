Significant update emerges on Premier League club’s proposed £25m deal for Watford man

Aston Villa have backed out of a move for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr, as per Sky Sports.

Sarr, 24, has one goal and one assist so far in the league.

The pacey, dynamic winger is an exciting attacker who is a proven Premier League quality player. During Watford’s relegation season last year, Sarr contributed to seven goals and was a shining light in a dim season. Sarr has played Championship football before and he tore defences apart, scoring 13 and assisting ten during the 2020/21 season.

The Senegal international has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road throughout a lot of this summer, and it was most recently thought Aston Villa would be his new destination.

Now though, it has emerged the deal has fallen through.

Sky Sports‘ report states that ‘a host of stumbling blocks’ were behind the collapse ahead of Sarr’s proposed medical in Birmingham on Monday. Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa’s reservations over the deal grew amid possible Vicarage Road loan moves for Cameron Archer or Kortney Hause and now, Villa have walked away from negotiations.

A big boost?

The deadline for transfers is now in eight days and this move falling through leaves question marks surrounding Sarr’s future.

Watford have already lost Emmanuel Dennis this season and striker Joao Pedro continues to be linked with a move to Newcastle United, so managing to keep Sarr could be the difference between them returning to the Premier League and not.

Rob Edwards has had a positive start to life at the helm of Watford and he’s managed to keep his side on track despite the huge rumours surrounding some key players. If he can ensure Sarr has the right mentality to contribute for Watford for the foreseeable future, there’s no doubt, once again, Sarr would prove a danger for every Championship defence.