Sheffield Wednesday could seal long-awaited attacker swoop today, report reveals

Sheffield Wednesday could complete their transfer for Hull City’s Mallik Wilks today, as per Yorkshire Live.

Wilks, 23, is a versatile attacker who can play across the front line.

Last season, Wilks managed just three goals and one assist in 20 Championship appearances, falling down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium. The year before this in League One he bagged 19 goals and a further eight assists, helping to guide his side to promotion.

Wilks has been hevaily linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday for some time now and the saga has dragged on through the window. Now though, it seems clarity isn’t too far away.

A new report from Yorkshire Live states Wilks could see his move to Sheffield Wednesday confirmed today as Darren Moore looks to make another important addition to his squad at Hillsborough.

A chance to get back on track…

Wilks struggled for consistency last season as the Tigers finished 19th in the league.

The 23-year-old is quite clearly more comfortable in League One at this stage in his career and another positive year in the third-tier could help Sheffield Wednesday on their quest for promotion, which would give him another shot of impressing in the second-tier.

Adding Wilks to their ranks will surely only strengthen Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion ambitions too as he looks set for a fresh start.

Wilks will have competition in the Owls’ starting XI, but if he can perform at the top of his game, it could prove tough to dislodge him from Moore’s side. If Wilks does complete his move to the Owls soon, he could be in line for his first league game this weekend against Barnsley at Hillsborough.