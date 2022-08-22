Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers alongside PL club in chase for South American prodigy

Chacon, 19, has spent all of his short career to date playing with hometown club Deportivo Tachira.

The young forward has made his way through the club’s youth ranks and into the first-team, notching up an impressive 85 appearances for the club despite his youth. He’s managed an impressive total of goal contributions too, chipping in with 15 goals and 10 assists and earning his Venezuela debut in the process.

Now, as per Football Insider, Chacon’s performances are drawing Championship interest.

It is said that Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers are among the sides keen on the versatile forward this summer.

Premier League side Bournemouth are also said to be admirers of Chacon, as are Belgian duo Club Brugge and Anderlecht. French sides Angers and Strasbourg are also keen on the Tachira-born star.

A left-field link…

Championship clubs have the facilities and capacity to cast their net far and wide for new additions nowadays. It certainly seems that Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers are doing just that too with Chacon reportedly on their radars.

His performances for Deportivo Tachira have already earned him plenty of recognition but a move over to England would really mark a huge step in Chacon’s young career.

Obviously, it remains to be seen if the Championship interest materialises into anything serious. However, he could prove to be a really intriguing addition for either the Blades or Rovers. There could well be competition for his signature though, with interest arising across Europe in the promising right-winger.