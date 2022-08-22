Report shares Blackburn Rovers’ stance on Ben Brereton Diaz’s contract situation

Blackburn Rovers will ‘re-focus on their efforts’ to extend Ben Brereton Diaz’s contract should he remain with the club beyond this summer’s transfer window.

Brereton Diaz is still a Blackburn Rovers player, despite what many would’ve been expecting going into this season.

And the Chilean has started the season in decent form, scoring two goals and assisting one more in his opening five league appearances.

He continues to be linked with a move away from the club, with teams like Leeds United, Wolves, Bournemouth and Everton having all been mentioned recently.

French side Nice also saw a bid rejected last week, and Lancashire Telegraph says that they’re expected to follow-up, but are yet to do so.

And Lancashire Telegraph has also provided an update on Brereton Diaz’s contract situation, revealing that the club will work on extending his current deal – which expires next summer – should he remain at the club beyond this summer.

Their report also writes that that club ‘will resist any bids that don’t meet their valuation for the player in this window‘ – their valuation is said to be £20million.

Will Rovers get the extension?

Blackburn find themselves in a very difficult position regarding Brereton Diaz.

He’s far too good a player to let go on a free transfer next summer, but he’s also perhaps too good to be playing in the Championship and so he himself will surely be considering his options beyond next summer, should he stay at Ewood Park.

The owners have stuck by their £20million valuation so far, and look set to do so. With contract talks now expected to take place should Brereton Diaz stay beyond this transfer window, it’ll make for a testing couple of months before the January transfer window.

If the club hasn’t extended his stay by then then they’ll surely look to cash in – but if Rovers are in the promotion battle at that time then they’ll no doubt want to keep Brereton Diaz at the club.

Rovers travel to Bradford City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.