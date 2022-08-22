Reading man set for loan exit with view to a permanent deal

Reading striker George Puscas is set to join Italian Serie B side Genoa on an initial loan with a view to a permanent deal, according to a report from The Reading Chronicle.

Reading loaned out Puscas to Italy last season, with the 26-year-old signing for Serie B side Pisa for the 2021/22 campaign. He played 22 times for his loan side, scoring eight goals and registering two assists during that time.

His three year tenure at Reading now looks to nearing its conclusion, with Puscas again set to seal his exit temporarily, as he edges closer to signing for Genoa on a season-long loan. If the switch goes smoothly, the recently relegated side will be eyeing up a permanent deal for the Romanian at the end of the loan.

He is currently awaiting his medical and a move is expected to be finalised shortly. The asking price for Puscas is reportedly around £2.1million and so Genoa would likely be paying around this figure to secure a permanent deal at the conclusion of next season.

The right time to leave…

Puscas looks to be surplus to requirements at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and so an exit looks to be the right move for the player and for Reading at this time.

He has impressed in Serie B in the past, including in his most recent loan spell at Pisa and so will be a vital step for Puscas to get his career back on track, especially if he seals a permanent move to Genoa next summer.

However, it is disappointing for Reading in that they will not be recuperating the majority of the reported £7.5million fee paid out to Inter Milan back in 2019. Although he impressed in spells for the Royals, he leaves the club as a player who underperformed, especially given his price tag.