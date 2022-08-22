Norwich City chasing loan to buy deal for 53-cap international forward

Norwich City are among the sides looking to strike a deal for Bordeaux forward Alberth Elis, it has been reported by L’Equipe.

Norwich City have kicked their campaign into action with back-to-back wins over the last week, defeating Huddersfield Town and Millwall 2-1 and 2-0 respectively to put them in 8th place after five games.

Questions are still being asked about the squad though, with more signings needed to allow Dean Smith to really make his mark on the playing staff at Carrow Road.

Now, as we head into the final weeks of the window, a new target has emerged for the Canaries.

As per a report from trusted French outlet L’Equipe, Norwich City are among those keen to sign Honduras international Elis from Ligue 2 side Bordeaux. FC Nantes, Galatasaray and an unnamed Belgian side are also keen, though the Canaries are said to be best placed to secure a deal.

An initial loan with a €10m option to buy is mentioned in the report.

A smart swoop?

Another dangerous attacker wouldn’t go amiss for Norwich City before the window slams shut and Elis could be just that.

The 26-year-old, who can play anywhere across the front three, managed a strong nine goals and one assist in 20 Ligue 1 outings as Bordeaux were relegated to the second-tier. He has also enjoyed success in the States with Houston Dynamo and Portuguese side Boavista.

Elis boasts 55 international caps for Honduras too. In the process, he has notched up 12 goals and five assists since his debut in October 2014.

He could prove to be a worthwhile addition for Smith and co, taking some of the weight off talisman Teemu Pukki’s shoulders.