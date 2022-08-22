New update emerges on Huddersfield Town’s chase for Ipswich Town ace amid claims of agreed fee

Huddersfield Town are reportedly closing in on a swoop for Ipswich Town’s Tyreece Simpson, though a deal is not done yet amid claims of an agreed fee between the two clubs.

Huddersfield Town are among those to have been linked with Ipswich Town striker Simpson for some time now.

Speculation on his future has been rife for much of this year, stemming from his early return to Portman Road following a strong stint on loan with Swindon Town. Amid the continued rumours, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated at the weekend that a fee had been agreed between the two clubs, with personal terms now the focus.

Huddersfield are leading race to sign Tyreece Simpson from Ipswich. Fee already agreed between the clubs, but now personal terms last hurdle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #transfers Two other clubs waiting to react, as Simpson was ranked in top 5 English U21 in Goals last season across top four divisions. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2022

However, a fresh report from TWTD has now said a deal is yet to be agreed.

It is said that an agreement hasn’t been reached yet, though the relevant parties are moving closer to a deal. So, while a move is close, there remains work to be done before Simpson heads for Huddersfield Town amid extended talks between the two clubs.

A shrewd pick-up for the Terriers?

Simpson doesn’t have a wealth of senior experience behind him yet and he hasn’t really had a chance to prove himself in League One.

However, his form for Swindon Town showed why he can be a nuisance at any level. His power made him a constant threat as he managed 11 goals in 30 outings for the Robins. At 20, the Ipswich-born starlet has time to only get better.

He may not be one for the present just yet, but there’s no doubt that Simpson could develop into a first-team player at the John Smith’s Stadium in years to come if a deal can be struck.