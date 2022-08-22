Middlesbrough interested in Brighton man, report reveals

Middlesbrough have lined up with left wing-back Marc Bola in the left centre-back position in all but one of their five league games so far this season, and manager Chris Wilder has made it no secret that this is a position they are prioritising this summer.

They have had enquiries for Hull City’s Jacob Greaves knocked back, and after the Tigers agreed a new contract with the player Boro have turned their attention to other targets. Now Football Insider report that Boro are lining up a move for Brighton’s Matt Clarke.

The 25-year-old is entering into the final year of his contract at the Amex Stadium and so the Seagulls could be prepared to cash in, with Middlesbrough looking to pounce.

He has not yet played a game for Brighton since making the switch from Portsmouth back in 2019 and is far down the pecking order under Graham Potter as things stand.

A very solid coup for Middlesbrough…

He is a player with plenty of Championship experience, having enjoyed successful spells at the likes of Derby County and West Brom in recent seasons and so would be a very welcome addition into the ranks at Middlesbrough.

With the left centre-back position an issue for Wilder as things stand, Clarke would likely come straight into the first-team fold. He gives Boro more composure and solidity and is more comfortable in this position than those who are deputising in the absence of a natural left footer in the heart of defence.

At just 25, Clarke would also be a player that could continue on in Boro’s first-team for years to come, especially if the Teessiders look to purchase the centre-back on a permanent deal as the report suggests.