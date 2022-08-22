Middlesbrough boss reveals ‘big’ injury blow

Middlesbrough were without the forward in the 2-2 draw with Stoke but he was expected to return for the weekend’s clash with Reading. However, after further scans to his knee, it is believed Akpom will be out for longer than first feared.

Duncan Watmore was tasked with leading the line against the Potters, whilst Marcus Forss took the reins against Reading. The former netted two goals, whilst the latter struggled in front of goal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Akpom provided some stability in the striker position and Boro will be hoping they can get him back into action as quickly as possible.

Providing an update to Teesside Live, manager Wilder revealed how long they are expected to be without their top scorer, whilst also having his say on how big a blow it is to be without the 26-year-old.

“Chuba being out is a big miss for us because without him we lack a physical presence up front,” said the Boro boss.

“It’s a little bit of a ‘this is how you’ve got to play’ at the moment. That’s a bigger miss than maybe we’ve felt over the last two games.

“It’s looking like we’ll be without him for a couple of weeks. We’ll play it by ear with that one, but that’s really disappointing and a big blow at the top of the pitch when you can see what we’ve got.”

Across the next two weeks, Middlesbrough have three fixtures. They take on Swansea City this weekend, before a difficult midweek trip to high-flying Watford and then a North-East derby with rivals Sunderland.

A huge blow for Boro…

Akpom has given Middlesbrough a focal point at the top end of the pitch this season and so his absence has been sorely missed and will be for the next two weeks. His inclusion against West Brom on the first day of the season was a surprise but repaid his manager’s faith with an assist, he then changed the game off the bench at QPR and then scored two goals against Sheffield United.

He is different to what is already at Wilder’s disposal. Forss, Watmore, Matthew Hoppe and new signing Rodrigo Muniz are all in contention to play a part in the coming weeks and so they should have enough to get by, yet they will want Akpom back as quickly as possible.

Boro have started the season poorly and sit second bottom only to Coventry City who have played three games less. Scoring goals has not been an issue for Wilder’s side and it is at the other end of the pitch where they are underperforming. Akpom’s absence will be felt, but they have replacements. It is in defence where they need to sharpen up.