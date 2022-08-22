Manager addresses 23-year-old star’s transfer fate amid Portsmouth, MK Dons interest

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner has said it would take a ‘ridiculous’ offer to sell one of their stars amid Portsmouth and MK Dons’ interest in Harvey Knibbs.

Portsmouth and MK Dons have both been credited with interest in Cambridge United man Knibbs recently.

The News stated Knibbs was alongside fellow U’s ace Shilow Tracey on Pompey’s radar, while The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick revealed that MK Dons had made a move for Knibbs only to see their bid rejected.

Now, amid the speculation surrounding Knibbs’ future, Cambridge United boss Bonner has made the club’s stance clear on player sales.

As quoted by Cambridgeshire Live, Bonner acknowledged the interest in Knibbs’ services before stating that he does not see any of his sought-after players moving on. He added it would take ‘something ridiculous’ to give them a decision to make before the end of the window, stating:

“I say all the time don’t I, the interest in our players has never gone away for two years.

“I think we’ve got so many that people are interested in. Harvey’s one of them, but we’ve got quite a lot of players that people want.

“We don’t see anybody going anywhere, not to our expectations or knowledge. We’re not in a position that we’re going to be trading players, we don’t need to be doing that. We want to keep this squad together as best we can.

“If in the next ten days something ridiculous comes up, that’s a different kettle of fish, but we certainly don’t envisage doing anything in terms of players in or out between now and the close of the window.

“Our job is to try and keep this strong squad together, and see what we can achieve together this year.”

Time to look elsewhere?

It seems as though neither Portsmouth or MK Dons will be able to tempt their League One rivals into parting ways with Knibbs this summer.

Their stance on his future and player sales on the whole is clear as Bonner bids to keep the core of his squad together over the final days of the window. With that in mind, Pompey and the Dons may be better off looking elsewhere.

Little time remains for the two to add to their sides if they want further recruits but it could prove to be time wasted going after Knibbs for any longer unless they know they have the financial capacity to prize him away from the Abbey before the end of the window.