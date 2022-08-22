“I think I am ready to play now.

“But the physios have to be careful, the bone has to heal, the ligaments have to heal. The surgeon has done an amazing job and it is a waiting game now. We are looking at November but I hope to be back before then.

“I am getting there, it has been a long journey but I am seeing the light. I have focused on the positives given the break from football. I am trying to get myself to the best shape I can.”

Westwood also revealed that he will begin running at the end of the week.

Pushing to return…

Westwood looks as though he has his sights set on returning earlier than November if possible, though those working with the former Aston Villa midfielder will be insistent on ensuring he only comes back when his ankle is ready.

The Nantwich-born ace will be keen to break back into the side under Vincent Kompany’s management once he returns, though there is increased competition for starting spots in the middle of the park after a busy summer so far.

Josh Cullen and Samuel Bastien have arrived at Turf Moor to bulk their midfield department, while Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork and Adam Phillips are also options in the middle.

News of his return to running is encouraging for all though as he steps up his recovery.