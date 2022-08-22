Leeds United? Everton? Stay at Blackburn Rovers? Brereton Diaz’s likeliest outcome this summer discussed

As we enter the final week of the summer transfer window, Ben Brereton Diaz’s Blackburn Rovers future remains up in the air.

Many expected Brereton Diaz to move on as soon as the summer transfer window opened. But he remains at the club and he’s started the season well, scoring twice in his side’s opening five league fixtures.

Blackburn have stood firm by their £20million valuation of the Chilean having recently knocked back an offer from French side Nice, which came in at around £9million.

There seems to be a few teams more keen on Brereton Diaz than others, and here we discuss what the likeliest outcome for the 23-year-old is this summer…

Move to Leeds United?

Leeds United have been linked alongside Brereton Diaz throughout the summer. The Whites were seemingly rivalling West Ham for the signing at one point, but the latter has seemingly moved on to other targets.

Brereton Diaz continues to be mentioned alongside Leeds United, and interestingly, it’s been suggested that Leeds are ready to splash the cash on a new striker signing before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Southampton striker Che Adams has been mentioned as a potential target. How likely that move is though compared to a potential move for Brereton Diaz remains to be seen – a move for Brereton Diaz certainly seems more doable at this moment in time.

The asking price for Brereton Diaz is £20million and that figure seems to be within Leeds’ limits, though whether they’d risk spending that much on a player with no Premier League experience remains to be seen.

Move to Everton?

Everton also seem to be in the market for a new striker, and they too have been linked with Adams.

But Brereton Diaz is still being mentioned alongside Everton after reports emerged earlier in the month suggesting that the Toffees were interested.

Sky Sports quickly confirmed Everton’s interest in Brereton Diaz and, with Everton looking like they’re trying to rebuild under Frank Lampard, they could yet spend some more money on a striker this month.

Everton have spent well on Dwight McNeil and Amadou McNeil so far this summer, Lampard though hasn’t signed a striker and with more and more names being linked – Ivan Toney being the latest – it’s seemingly becoming clearer that Everton want a striker this month.

Brereton Diaz is on their radar, and whilst a move to Goodison Park looks like it could be unlikely right now given Leeds’ seemingly strong interest, it might be more of a likelihood than many think.

Stay at Blackburn Rovers?

Last week, Rovers fans might have been confident in their chances of keeping Brereton Diaz beyond this summer. But Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett has since revealed that Brereton Diaz has no intentions to discuss a new contract, and it now seems like Blackburn are in a race to sell the striker for as much as possible.

A sale then – to give Blackburn the most amount of money – would have to be this month. If Rovers wait until January then they’ll surely get a fraction of the £20million they’re asking for now – if anything.

By that time, clubs might fancy waiting until the summer for when Brereton Diaz becomes a free agent.

Brereton Diaz leaving Blackburn Rovers this month is definitely a possibility. At this moment in time though, there seems to be no clear front-runner, and no team willing to meet Blackburn’s valuation of the player.

Lancashire Telegraph say that the club’s owners are unwilling to drop their price tag and so it’s down to the purchasing club to put their best offers on the table.

Al the player can do is keep on scoring goals, and eventually, he’ll get his dream move.