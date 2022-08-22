Latest Watford news: Newcastle United hoping for Pedro breakthrough, Sarr deal falls through + more

Watford drew 0-0 away at Preston North End on Saturday, conitnuing their unbeaten start to the new season.

Watford now find themselves in 2nd place of the Championship with life under Rob Edwards having started brightly.

But all the talk surrounding Watford at the minute is centred on two players – Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro. Both have been linked with moves away over the past week, and both continue to be so.

Of the two, Pedro seems to be closer to sealing a move away this summer.

He’s been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United over the past few days and the latest on this one is that the Magpies are closing in on his signature.

A report from The Northern Echo this morning revealed that Eddie Howe’s side are ‘closing in on a deal’ for Pedro, with the Premier League side hoping for a breakthrough ‘this week’.

Sarr’s situation meanwhile looks to be a bit more complicated.

It was Crystal Palace who were being heavily linked with the Senegalese last week, before Aston Villa then moved into pole position.

Football Insider say that Sarr completed a medical with Steven Gerrard’s side, with Watford having accepted a £27million bid.

Sarr though couldn’t agree on personal terms with Villa and now the move has fallen through.

Lastly, another Watford man being linked with a move away is defender William Troost-Ekong – reports are saying that Turkish side Trabzonspor are keen on a season-long loan deal for the 28-year-old.

Despite all the ongoing transfer talk, it doesn’t seem to be distracting Watford from their duties in the Championship, with the club looking good so far this season.

The Hornets host MK Dons in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night before returning to Championship action at home to QPR this weekend.