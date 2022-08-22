Latest Sunderland news: Black Cats closing in on Brighton man, PL attacker linked + more

Sunderland claimed another win at the weekend, beating Stoke City 1-0.

It gives Alex Neil’s Sunderland a total of eight points from their opening five games, with the Black Cats currently sitting in 5th place of the table.

It’s been a bright start for Sunderland upon their return to the Championship and they next take on Norwich City at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Before then though, we could see one or two new faces arrive on Wearside, with reports claiming that Sunderland lining up Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke.

The young centre-back impressed on loan with Blackburn Rovers last season. Now, a report from The Northern Echo says that Sunderland are ‘winning the battle’ to sign him on loan, with Neil in the market for defensive additions after injuries to both Carl Winchester and Dan Ballard.

Elsewhere, it’s being claimed that Sunderland are among the sides keen on Bournemouth Jamal Lowe.

The attacker has fallen down the pecking order since his side’s promotion to the Premier League, but it’s said that Watford are currently leading the likes of Sunderland and Burnley in pursuit of Lowe.

Another attacker who was linked with Sunderland earlier in the summer is Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer. After it was revealed that he’d be staying at Villa Park this season, The Athletic now say that he could be loaned out before the transfer deadline next week.

And lastly, Neil singled out Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin for praise after the 1-0 win at Stoke City on Saturday.

Black Cats fans have been in awe of the 20-year-old’s performances so far this season, with Neil having this to say on Cirkin:

“I thought Dennis was probably our best player throughout the day. I thought, even in the first half when we wasn’t so good, I thought he was. I think he gets done once by a ball over the top down the side, he should probably have done better with that one but, in the main, he’s come on leaps and bounds.

“Second half, he drove us for that left-hand side, up the pitch. The amount of times he took the ball and literally drove 60, 70 yards.”

Sunderland’s game v Norwich City on Saturday kicks off at 12:30pm and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.