Latest Burnley news: Bournemouth man linked, Clarets keen on Championship midfielder + more

Burnley drew 3-3 with Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday – a disappointing outcome for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Burnley looked to be hitting their stride under Kompany when they went into halftime with a 3-1 lead over Blackpool.

But the Seasiders clawed back two goals in the second half to take a share of the points, leaving the Clarets without a win in their last four league outings.

With a week left of the summer transfer window, it looks like Burnley might make one or two more signings in a bid to get their start to the season on track, and one name being linked is Georges Mikautadze.

The Metz and Georgia striker is said to be of interest to the Clarets, with reports claiming that Burnley have already seen an opening bid of €2.5million rejected.

Elsewhere, Burnley are said to be making a new effort to sign Rotherham United’s Ben Wiles.

Kompany’s side tried and failed to sign Wiles earlier this summer – on numerous occasions – and now emerging reports claim that Burnley are going back in for the Englishman.

Another name said to be on Burnley’s radar is Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe.

The Jamaican international looks to have fallen out of favour since his side’s promotion to the Premier League, but it’s said that Watford are the team leading the race for Lowe’s signature this summer.

Lastly, long-term absentee Ashley Westwood says he’s hoping to back in action by November at the latest.

Burnley currently find themselves in 16th place of the Championship table after a tough start to the season, with a trip to Wigan Athletic this weekend being their next league fixture.

First though, the Clarets travel to Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.