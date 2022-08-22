Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Spurs target’s future becoming clearer, Brereton Diaz’s stance on new deal revealed + more

Blackburn Rovers suffered a second successive 3-0 defeat at the weekend, with Sheffield United thumping Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

After a perfect start to the season, Blackburn Rovers have now been on the receiving end of two big defeats, but they remain in 4th place of the Championship table.

With little over a week left of the summer transfer window, the Danish manager may be looking at where he can strengthen to ensure his side can bounce back from these back-to-back defeats.

But one item that might be high on his agenda is the future of Ben Brereton Diaz.

He continues to be attracting Premier League clubs. It was revealed earlier this morning that the club plan to hold contract talks with the Chilean – should he remain at the club beyond this month – but Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett says that Brereton Diaz is not interested in a new deal.

(Excl) Ben Brereton Diaz has no intention of sitting down with #Rovers to discuss a new contract even though it contains a big pay rise. Blackburn approached him several months ago with opening offer, but Brereton Diaz is determined he wants to leave. Contract up next summer. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) August 22, 2022

Meanwhile, LancsLive suggest that Blackburn Rovers are closing in on a new deal for defender Ashley Phillips.

The youngster was said to be on the verge of signing for Tottenham Hotspur last week, but it looks like the young prodigy could now be staying at Ewood Park in a surprising turn of events.

And lastly, Tomasson spoke of potential signings after his side’s defeat at Bramall Lane.

He told Lancashire Telegraph:

“I think it’s always important to get fresh faces.

“The dynamic in the dressing room is changing, it will boost the squad 100 per cent. People, supporters, when you lose a lot of players in the beginning from last season the fans know that, they aren’t stupid, they see everything.

“I think you need to ask Gregg [Broughton, director of football] and the club that, they need to provide it. They need to do it, it’s quite simple, isn’t it. You need to talk to Gregg with those questions but everyone can see we need players.”

Rovers certainly look to be distancing themselves from the side that started the season so well, making this final week of the transfer window all the more important.

The club are in action at Bradford City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night where they can get their form back on track, ahead of the visit of Stoke City at the weekend.