Joao, McBurnie or Grabban – Which striker would be the best fit for West Brom?

West Brom look to be in the market for a new striker after Daryl Dike sustained another injury.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce recently suggested that his side could dip back into the transfer market for a new striker this month, with Dike facing another spell on the sidelines.

And as we approach the September 1st deadline, a number of strikers have been linked with a potential move to The Hawthorns.

Here we assess those options and discuss which one might be the best fit for West Brom…

Lucas Joao

Football Insider revealed at the end of last week that West Brom were considering a swoop for Reading striker Lucas Joao.

The 28-year-old has proved his worth in the Championship before, having been prolific for Sheffield Wednesday prior to his 2019 move to Reading.

During the 2020/21 campaign, Joao managed to feature 39 times in the Championship and he scored 19 goals – but that seems to be the only season where he’s not had injury troubles.

Last season he managed just 24 Championship outings but still netted 10 times, and this season he’s featured just twice, with one goal to his name.

Joao certainly has the quality, but whether Bruce will replace an injured striker in Dike with an injury prone one in Joao remains to be seen.

Oli McBurnie

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account yesterday that West Brom are showing a surprising interest in Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie.

The Scot left Swansea City for Sheffield United in August 2019, with the Blades paying a reported £20million fee for McBurnie who scored 22 goals in 46 Championship outings during the 2018/19 season.

McBurnie then clearly has the skill set required to score in the Championship, but he’s yet to showcase that in a Sheffield United shirt having scored just eight goals in 98 appearances for the club.

He remains a useful player for the Blades. McBurnie though might be better suited to a Bruce set-up at West Brom, which can favour a target man-type striker like it did with Andy Carroll last time round.

Whilst McBurnie seems suited to West Brom, it seems like highly unlikely that he’d join the Baggies this month given the amount of money Sheffield United previously paid for him.

Lewis Grabban

West Brom are said to be in talks with free agent striker Lewis Grabban.

The 34-year-old was let go by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, having spent four years at the club, racking up 149 appearances in all competitions and scoring 56 goals.

Formerly of the likes of Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Millwall among others, Grabban has over 500 career appearances to his name with 168 total goals, so he certainly has experience, and he proved last season with 12 goals and four assists in the Championship that he still has something to offer.

He seems like the most suitable option on this list given the fact that he’s a free agent and a proven Championship goal-scorer. But having been without a club since the end of last season, Grabban might not be match-fit, and so if West Brom brought him in it might take a while for him to get up to speed.

Still, it looks like it’d be a keen signing and Grabban would certainly add quality to Bruce’s attacking options.