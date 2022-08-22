‘I’ve said since I walked through the door’ – Bruce speaks out on ‘fantastic’ West Brom man after Hull City win

West Brom manager Steve Bruce says he ‘had no hesitation’ in giving Dara O’Shea the captain’s armband on Saturday.

West Brom welcomed Hull City to The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies ran out as 5-2 winners in what was a really fine attacking display from the home side, handing Bruce his first Championship win of the campaign.

There were some strong individual performances across the pitch, with John Swift grabbing his first home goal for the club, and names like Grady Diangana looking dangerous.

O’Shea though was perhaps the talk of many after the game – not only did he put in a decent display and grab himself a goal, he was also named as captain on the day.

Speaking to wba.co.uk after the game, Bruce said of O’Shea:

“In terms of Dara O’Shea, I’ve said since I walked through the door that I think he’s captain material. His attitude is fantastic and he works so hard.

“He’s a future captain of this club for sure. I had no hesitation in giving him the armband.”

O’Shea is a product of the West Brom youth academy. He made his league debut for the club during the 2019/20 season and he’s been there or thereabouts in the team since – last time round he managed only 14 Championship ouitngs owing to injury.

A new leader…

Things are quickly falling into place at West Brom. Bruce is putting together a decent-looking squad with a couple of younger players making their mark too, and now they have a new leader in O’Shea.

O’Shea at 23 years old is a youngster himself, but like Bruce says, he has great leadership qualities and ability on the field, so he makes for a great captain.

Bruce will need O’Shea to maintain a level of quality on the pitch throughout this season, to help set a higher standard throughout the team as they look to battle for a spot in the top-six.

Up next for West Brom is a trip to Derby County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.